Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.6 %

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.