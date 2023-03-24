Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.6 %
Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.30.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
