ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $56.54 on Monday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in ESAB by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

