Ethereum Price Reaches $1,743.35 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,743.35 or 0.06356349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion and $10.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017897 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.