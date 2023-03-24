ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $367.02 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00012192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00356549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.83 or 0.25916240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010122 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.48148598 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $12,303,793.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.