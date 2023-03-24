Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Up 1.8%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.20. 68,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,448,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

