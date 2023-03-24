Evmos Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 0% against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

