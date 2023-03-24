Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Exagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Exagen has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

