Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.33. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

About Exchange Income

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.