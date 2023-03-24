Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,283,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,282,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.36 and had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

