Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 251,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,404. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

