FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

FDS opened at $392.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.14.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

