Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.