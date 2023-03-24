Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

BATS BBUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 85,189 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

