Family Asset Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.83. 441,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

