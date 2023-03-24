Family Asset Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $61.34. 367,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

