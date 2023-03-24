Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

