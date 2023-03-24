Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,090. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.