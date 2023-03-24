Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 678,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,770. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

