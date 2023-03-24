Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.2% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 17,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

