Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 218,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,567. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.