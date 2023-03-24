Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,574,281 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

