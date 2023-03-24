Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.34

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.34 and traded as low as $23.65. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 20,054 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $345.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.