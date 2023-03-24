FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price Up 4%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 36,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 142,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

