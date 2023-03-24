FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,734 ($21.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.23. The stock has a market cap of £486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5,580.67 and a beta of 0.57. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,620 ($32.17).

Get FD Technologies alerts:

About FD Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.