FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

