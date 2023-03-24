FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

