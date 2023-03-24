FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

