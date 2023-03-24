Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $314.25 million and $59.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

