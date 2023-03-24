Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.15 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

