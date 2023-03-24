Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases A$18,720.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.24 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of A$18,720.00 ($12,563.76).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

