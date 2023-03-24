Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases A$18,720.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.24 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of A$18,720.00 ($12,563.76).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Fiducian Group Announces Dividend
About Fiducian Group
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
Featured Stories
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.