Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLMMF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $14.74 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

