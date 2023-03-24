Financial Analysis: Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calian Group and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calian Group currently has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Calian Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than Logiq.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Calian Group and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 32.26 Logiq $34.65 million 0.20 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.92

Calian Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Summary

Calian Group beats Logiq on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calian Group

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

