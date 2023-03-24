Findev Inc. (TNSGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
Findev Stock Performance
Findev stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Findev has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Findev Company Profile
