First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

