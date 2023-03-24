First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Up 0.7%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 1,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.