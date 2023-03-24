First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF makes up 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 456,493 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,734,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 86,637.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 36,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

