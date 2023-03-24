First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,708. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

