Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.13.

FIVE stock opened at $199.28 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.25.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

