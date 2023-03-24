Flare (FLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.15 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $431.65 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00357159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.91 or 0.25959546 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,221,773,267 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03206723 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $24,100,613.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

