Flare (FLR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.82 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $387.31 million and $25.82 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,999,991,148 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03184517 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $62,713,742.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

