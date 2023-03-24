FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06. Approximately 95,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.