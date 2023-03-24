Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASET opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

