Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASET opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

