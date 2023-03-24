Flow (FLOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.30 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $45.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

