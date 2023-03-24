Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 92648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.23).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

