Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $68.50.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

