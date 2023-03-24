freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.76 ($25.55) and last traded at €23.69 ($25.47). Approximately 171,808 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.44 ($25.20).

FNTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.39.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

