FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. 2,726,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,961. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

