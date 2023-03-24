G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Trading Down 0.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.79. 9,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 917,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

G Medical Innovations Trading Up 15.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

