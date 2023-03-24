Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 88,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 153,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Genelux Stock Down 4.6 %
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genelux (GNLX)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.