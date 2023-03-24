Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after buying an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

